Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 05-08-2021 07:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 07:28 IST
Thailand reported on Thursday a record 20,920 coronavirus cases, bringing total cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 693,305 since the pandemic began last year.

It also reported 160 additional fatalities, bringing total deaths to 5,663, the health ministry's website showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

