British move to row back on France quarantine could boost French tourism - minister

Britain's decision to row back on French COVID-19 quarantine rules could provide a boost to France's tourism industry, said French junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

"The British are big fans of the Dordogne-et-Lot region," Lemoyne told France Inter radio on Thursday, as he welcomed the move.

Britain said fully-vaccinated travellers returning to England from France will no longer have to quarantine, scrapping an extra rule imposed on its closest neighbour last month, as it also opened up to seven more countries.

