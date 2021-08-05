Japan is set to expand emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures and Australia's Sydney reported its worst day of the pandemic with five deaths and a record daily rise in infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* Britain's decision to row back on French quarantine rules could provide a boost to France's tourism industry, said French junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne. * Fans will be allowed in August to attend sports events in Spain, with a 40% maximum occupancy rate in open-air stadiums and 30% in indoor facilities.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Indian government has asked state authorities to impose restrictions ahead of festivals across the country, warning that overcrowding could lead to "super spreader" events and a new surge in infections.

* Some members of a Japanese government expert panel warned that a recent surge in COVID-19 cases was severe enough to impose a nationwide state of emergency. AMERICAS

* The Biden administration is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of eventually lifting travel restrictions that bar much of the world from entering the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday. * Landlord groups late Wednesday asked a U.S. judge in Washington to immediately lift a new eviction moratorium that was put in place Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying the new order was "unlawful".

* The Delta variant is "highly worrisome" as the mutation has spread to nearly two dozen countries across the Americas, officials with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) told reporters. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Wednesday a further 100 million euros ($118.54 million) worth of emergency aid for Lebanon, and 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the country. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* In vaccinated patients with "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, the disease may not affect the lungs as much as in unvaccinated patients, new data from India suggests. * All patients undergoing non-emergency surgeries or medical procedures should get a PCR test for COVID-19 before getting operated, irrespective of their vaccination status, according to guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares mostly held onto this week's gains on Thursday, despite hawkish remarks from a senior official at the U.S. Federal Reserve that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite.

* A key architect of the Federal Reserve's new policy strategy said he feels the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022. * Indonesia's economy grew 7.07% in the April-June quarter compared with a year earlier, beating market estimates and marking its first expansion in five quarters.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Rashmi Aich and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)