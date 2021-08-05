Malaysia grants conditional approval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 13:23 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia's Health Ministry on Thursday said it has granted a conditional approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
The ministry will continue to evaluate the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to ensure that its benefits outweigh the risks, director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noor Hisham Abdullah
- Health Ministry
- Moderna
- Malaysia
Advertisement