Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan report record daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reported record new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, standing at 7,792 and 951 respectively, authorities in the two biggest Central Asian countries said. Kazakhstan has administered a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 5.6 million people and 4.1 million have been fully inoculated. In Uzbekistan, 5.2 million people have received the first dose, with about 1.3 million fully vaccinated.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 13:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reported record new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, standing at 7,792 and 951 respectively, authorities in the two biggest Central Asian countries said. Uzbekistan has a population of 34 million compared with Kazakhstan's 19 million but the latter does more tests while Uzbek daily figures are more indicative of cases requiring hospitalisation.

Kazakhstan also reported a record 158 deaths from COVID-19 and pneumonia on Thursday. The figure refers to deaths registered on Aug. 3. Kazakhstan has administered a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 5.6 million people and 4.1 million have been fully inoculated.

In Uzbekistan, 5.2 million people have received the first dose, with about 1.3 million fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

