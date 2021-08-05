French President Macron: third COVID vaccine doses likely for elderly and vulnerable
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 13:32 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on his Instagram account on Thursday that it was likely that the elderly and vulnerable would need a third COVID-19 vaccine shot, and that France was working on rolling these out from September onwards.
The World Health Organization's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Wednesday for a halt on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement