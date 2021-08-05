Japan decided on Thursday to expand its COVID-19 emergency curbs to cover more than 70% of the population and the United States hit a six-month high for new cases with over 100,000 infections reported on Wednesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany and France will go ahead with COVID-19 vaccine boosters from September, disregarding an appeal by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to hold off until more people are vaccinated across the globe. * Britain's decision to row back on French quarantine rules could provide a boost to France's tourism industry, said French junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

* Fans will be allowed in August to attend sports events in Spain, with a 40% maximum occupancy rate in open-air stadiums and 30% in indoor facilities. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Tokyo reported 5,042 new cases on Thursday, a record high in the daily tally, as newly reported daily COVID-19 cases in Japan exceeded 15,000 for the first time. * Sydney reported a record daily number of new infections on Thursday, as Victoria state said it will enter a snap one-week lockdown.

* South Korea plans to invest 2.2 trillion won ($1.9 billion) to become one of the world's five largest COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing bases by 2025, its President Moon Jae-in said. * Chaos and confusion marred several vaccination sites in Manila as thousands showed up, hoping to receive a shot before the Philippines capital heads back into lockdown for two weeks.

* Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reported record new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, standing at 7,792 and 951 respectively, authorities in the two biggest Central Asian countries said. * Malaysia and Thailand reported on Thursday a record daily increase in new infections.

AMERICAS * Mexico's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 20,685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily jump since late January, and 611 fatalities.

* The Biden administration is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated as part of eventually lifting travel restrictions that bar much of the world from entering the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday. * The Delta variant is "highly worrisome" as the mutation has spread to nearly two dozen countries across the Americas, officials with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) told reporters.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Wednesday a further 100 million euros ($118.54 million) worth of emergency aid for Lebanon and 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * In vaccinated patients with "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, the disease may not affect the lungs as much as in unvaccinated patients, new data from India suggests.

* All patients undergoing non-emergency surgeries or medical procedures should get a PCR test for COVID-19 before getting operated on, irrespective of their vaccination status, according to guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks eased from the previous session's record highs while the dollar reached its highest in eight days on Thursday, after hawkish remarks from a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official. * A key architect of the Federal Reserve's new policy strategy said he feels the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022.

* Indonesia's economy grew 7.07% in the April-June quarter compared with a year earlier, beating market estimates and marking its first expansion in five quarters.

