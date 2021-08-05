Left Menu

WHO says COVID-19 related deaths in Africa reach record peak

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Coronavirus related deaths in Africa reached record peak in the week that ended on Aug. 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Over 6,400 deaths were recorded, a 2% rise compared with the previous week, with South Africa and Tunisia accounting for over 55% of the fatalities, the WHO said in a statement, adding that death trends are on the rise in 15 countries.

