WHO says COVID-19 related deaths in Africa reach record peak
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:14 IST
Coronavirus related deaths in Africa reached record peak in the week that ended on Aug. 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
Over 6,400 deaths were recorded, a 2% rise compared with the previous week, with South Africa and Tunisia accounting for over 55% of the fatalities, the WHO said in a statement, adding that death trends are on the rise in 15 countries.
