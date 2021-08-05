Covid: 61 new cases, two more deaths in Delhi

Delhi recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.08 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The Covid death toll has risen to 25,060 in the city, according to the latest health bulletin.

No death was recorded in Delhi due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 percent. This was the fifth time, since the start of the second Covid wave in the national capital when zero fatality had been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, and August 2, no death was recorded due to COVID-19, according to official data. On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death. On that day, the number of single-day infections was 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

The second wave swept the city during the April-May period.

On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent, and two deaths were recorded, the bulletin said.

