Xi says China aims to provide 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to world in 2021 -CCTV

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China will strive to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world in 2021, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In his address to an international coronavirus cooperation forum, Xi also said China was willing to donate $100 million to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, according to the CCTV report.

