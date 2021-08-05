Xi says China aims to provide 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to world in 2021 -CCTV
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China will strive to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world in 2021, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
In his address to an international coronavirus cooperation forum, Xi also said China was willing to donate $100 million to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, according to the CCTV report.
