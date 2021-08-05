Left Menu

Russia has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 39 million people

Russia has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 38.9 million people, about 27% of its population, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday. He did not say whether the figure referred to those who have received at least one dose or those who were fully inoculated.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:42 IST
Russia has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 38.9 million people, about 27% of its population, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

He did not say whether the figure referred to those who have received at least one dose or those who were fully inoculated. Last month, the government said 33.6 million people had received at least one dose and 22.6 million both doses. Murashko also said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that Russia had made a total of 53 million vaccine doses available to the public and the COVID-19 situation in the country was stabilising.

