Malaysia's daily coronavirus cases top 20,000

Malaysias daily coronavirus infections exceeded 20,000 for the first time Thursday, doubling in just three weeks despite a national lockdown. The health ministry reported 20,596 new cases, pushing the countrys total confirmed infections to 1.2 million.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Malaysia's daily coronavirus infections exceeded 20,000 for the first time Thursday, doubling in just three weeks despite a national lockdown. The health ministry reported 20,596 new cases, pushing the country's total confirmed infections to 1.2 million. Malaysia imposed a state of emergency to battle the pandemic in January, followed by a large-scale lockdown on June 1 but it has failed to curb the pandemic. Daily infections have continued to surge and breached 10,000 on July 13. The worsening pandemic has sparked growing public anger at the government's perceived mismanagement of the crisis. Embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing growing calls to resign. On Wednesday, the health ministry approved the Moderna vaccine for emergency use as the government sought to ramp up its vaccination program. Nearly a third of the adult population in Malaysia has been fully inoculated. Deaths rose by 164 to a confirmed total of 10,019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

