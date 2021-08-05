Left Menu

Maha: COVID-19 vaccination tally in Thane city crosses 8-lakh mark

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:31 IST
The COVID-19 vaccination tally in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits in Maharashtra crossed the 8-lakh mark on Thursday, a civic official said.

According to a release issued by the civic body, a total of 8,00,584 people from Thane city have taken the COVID-19 vaccine jab so far, of which 4,24,310 beneficiaries were men and the rest were women. The tally includes pregnant women and transgenders, among others, it was stated.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bhangar has directed the civic medical team to intensify the survey in the light of the detection of zika virus in the state.

A survey is being done to trace people with fever and the drive has been intensified in the limits of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), where a few cases of malaria and dengue have been detected, the NMMC's PRO Mahendra Konde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

