Britain reports 30,215 new COVID cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:38 IST
Britain on Thursday reported 30,215 new cases of COVID-19, government statistics showed, rising above 30,000 daily reported cases for the first time in 7 days.
There were 86 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test result reported, down from 119 reported on Wednesday.
