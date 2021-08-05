Britain reports 30,215 new COVID cases

Britain on Thursday reported 30,215 new cases of COVID-19, government statistics showed, rising above 30,000 daily reported cases for the first time in 7 days.

There were 86 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test result reported, down from 119 reported on Wednesday.

