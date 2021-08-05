Left Menu

Italy reports 27 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 7,230 new cases

Italy reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 21 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,230 from 6,596. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 268 from a previous 260. Some 212,227 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 215,748, the health ministry said.

Italy reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 21 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,230 from 6,596. Italy has registered 128,163 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.38 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,409 on Thursday, up from 2,309 a day earlier. There were 25 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 14 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 268 from a previous 260.

Some 212,227 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 215,748, the health ministry said.

