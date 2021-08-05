Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab sees 40 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 infection tally in Punjab on Thursday rose to 5,99,304 with 40 fresh cases, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related death was reported on Thursday.

The death toll, which stands at 16,301, includes two fatalities which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 464, it said.

Fazilka, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana reported five cases each, followed by four each in Amritsar and Mohali.

With 45 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,82,539, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported one case of COVID-19, taking the total count to 61,966, according to the bulletin.

While the toll stood at 811, the number of active cases in the city was 28. The total number of cured people stands at 61,127.

