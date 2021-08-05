AFL-CIO President Trumka, prominent U.S. labor leader, dies

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, head of one of the largest U.S. labor organizations, has died at age 72, representatives for the group said on Thursday.

Local chapters of the labor group in Philadelphia and Ohio posted condolences on Twitter announcing his death. Many U.S. lawmakers also posted messages of condolences about Trumka. An official for the labor organization and another major union president speaking on the condition of anonymity also confirmed the death to Reuters. A union spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

Trumka died unexpectedly of a likely heart attack, one unnamed source told Politico news organization. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have learned @AFLCIO President Richard Trumka has passed away. You have been a champion for workers and an incredible pillar in the fight for workers' rights," the Philadelphia unit tweeted.

"We will continue your never-ending fight for social and economic justice for every working person," the Ohio chapter also said on Twitter.

