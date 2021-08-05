COVID-19: Haryana records 2 fatalities, 18 new cases

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported two Covid-related fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 9,646 while 18 new cases pushed the infection tally to 7,70,027.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Panipat and Sirsa districts.

Among the districts, four cases were reported from Gurgaon, and three each from Faridabad and Ambala districts.

The total active cases in the state were 703.

The total recoveries so far were 7,59,678 and the recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)