Kerala gets 3.61 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
Kerala has received 3.61 lakh more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the state government said here on Thursday.
The state on Wednesday received two lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 1,61,440 Covaxin jabs at the regional vaccine stores in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode, Health Minister Veena George said in a release.
Kerala has now administered 2,13,01,782 Covid vaccine cumulatively in first and second doses (1,50,32,333 first doses and 62,69,449 second doses) even as the state inoculated a total of 1,87,504 people on Thursday, the government said.
