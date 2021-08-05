Left Menu

No new Covid case reported in Ladakh: Officials

PTI | Leh | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No new Covid case was reported in Ladakh on Thursday, while four more patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,091, officials said.

A total of 1,870 samples in the Union Territory tested negative for the infection, according to a bulletin released by the directorate of health services in Ladakh.

No new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Four more patients recovered from the infection -- three from Leh and one from Kargil -- and the total number of recoveries reached 20,091.

With this, the total number of active cases in the UT has come down to 67 -- 64 in Leh and three in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

