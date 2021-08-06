Health News Roundup: U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge; Britain says China's BGI must register prenatal tests by Sept 1 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge

The number of new COVID-19 cases climbed to a six-month high in the United States, with more than 100,000 infections reported on Wednesday as the Delta variant ravages Florida and other states with lower vaccination rates. The seven-day average of new reported cases reached nearly 95,000, a five-fold increase in less than a month, Reuters data showed. The figure provides the most accurate picture of how fast cases are rising since some states only report infections once a week or only on weekdays. (Graphic on U.S. cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR

Analysis: Are COVID vaccine passes moving the needle on getting people inoculated?

People in France have been rushing for COVID-19 vaccines since the government introduced a mandatory health pass to access bars and restaurants, stirring the debate about how to get more shots in arms to combat the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Governments around the world are resorting to creative ways to encourage citizens to get inoculated - several countries are offering lottery tickets, the Netherlands gave away pickled herring and the U.S. plans to offer $100 cash rewards to entice vaccine stragglers.

Britain says China's BGI must register prenatal tests by Sept 1

LONDON (Reuters) - China's largest gene company BGI Group must register its prenatal test with local regulators by Sept. 1 if it wants to keep offering products in Britain, a minister said on Thursday. A Reuters report (https://reut.rs/3Ckp1NW) found BGI Group developed the tests in collaboration with China's military and uses them to collect genetic data from millions of women round the world.

Argentina handles Sputnik V delay by giving second jabs of other vaccines

Argentina, racing to fight stop the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, said on Thursday it will offer second doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to citizens who received a first dose of Russia's Sputnik V but could not receive a second jab due to delays in deliveries. In Buenos Aires province alone, 180,000 Argentines are now beyond the mandated three months period between the first and second dose of Sputnik V but the government is still waiting for further stock of the unique second jab to arrive.

U.N. concerned about unused vaccines, can help if governments ask

The United Nations is concerned about situations where COVID-19 vaccines have gone unused, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday, stressing that the world body can only help get doses into arms at the request of governments. The COVAX vaccine sharing program has so far delivered 186.2 million doses to 138 countries, according to data from the U.N. children's agency UNICEF. COVAX aims to secure 2 billion doses for low and middle income countries by the end of 2021.

U.S. may require foreign visitors be vaccinated, White House says

The White House on Thursday confirmed it may require visitors from abroad to be vaccinated as part of its plans to eventually reopen international travel but said it had yet to decide and would not immediately lift restrictions. White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed that an interagency working group was developing plans that may require some type of vaccine requirement for foreign nationals.

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot maintains high efficacy through 6 months

Moderna Inc said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial. However, the company said it still expects booster shots to be necessary ahead of the winter season as antibody levels are expected to wane.

U.S. plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans - Fauci

The United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. The United States is joining Germany, France and Israel in giving booster shots, ignoring a plea by the World Health Organisation to hold off until more people around the world can get their first shot.

Novavax again delays seeking U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc on Thursday again delayed its timeline for seeking U.S. authorization for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, and the company now expects to file for its emergency use in the fourth quarter of 2021. It had previously said it would seek emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter.

Italy makes COVID-19 health pass mandatory for teachers

The Italian government ruled on Thursday that teachers must have proof of immunity from COVID-19 before entering the classroom, and also made the so-called Green Pass mandatory for travellers on trains, planes, ships and inter-city coaches. The Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least one jab, has tested negative or has recently recovered from the coronavirus.

