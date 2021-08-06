Left Menu

Brazil reports 40,054 COVID cases and 1,099 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 04:34 IST
Brazil has had 40,054 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,099 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 20,066,587 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 560,706, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

