China reports 124 new coronavirus cases for Aug 5 vs 85 a day ago

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-08-2021 06:17 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 06:17 IST
China reported on Friday 124 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 5, compared with 85 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, 80 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 62 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 58 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 54 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 5, mainland China had recorded 93,498 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

