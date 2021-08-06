Thailand reports record 21,379 COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths

Thailand on Friday reported 21,379 coronavirus cases and 191 deaths, both new records, data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The new cases brought total infections to 714,684 and total fatalities to 5,854 since the pandemic began last year.

