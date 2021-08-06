Olympics-Organisers report 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 382.
No athletes were among the latest positive cases.
