S.African study shows J&J vaccine protects against death, co-lead investigator says

A South African study has shown the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offers over 90% protection against death, the joint lead investigator for the country's J&J trial, Glenda Gray, said on Friday. "We can report that the single jab J&J vaccine protected between 91% to 96.2% of healthcare workers against death," Gray said.

"This was our primary endpoint and we are able to say this vaccine protected health workers against death."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)