S.African study shows J&J vaccine protects against death, co-lead investigator says

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 12:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
A South African study has shown the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offers over 90% protection against death, the joint lead investigator for the country's J&J trial, Glenda Gray, said on Friday. "We can report that the single jab J&J vaccine protected between 91% to 96.2% of healthcare workers against death," Gray said.

"This was our primary endpoint and we are able to say this vaccine protected health workers against death."

