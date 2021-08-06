South Africa study shows high COVID protection from J&J vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is working well in South Africa, offering protection against severe disease and death, the head of a trial in the country said on Friday. The J&J vaccine was administered to healthcare workers from mid-February in a research study, which was completed in May, with 477,234 health workers vaccinated, joint lead investigator on the trial Glenda Gray told a media briefing.
- Country:
- South Africa
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is working well in South Africa, offering protection against severe disease and death, the head of a trial in the country said on Friday.
The J&J vaccine was administered to healthcare workers from mid-February in a research study, which was completed in May, with 477,234 health workers vaccinated, joint lead investigator on the trial Glenda Gray told a media briefing. South Africa's health regulator approved the J&J shot in April, and it is being used in the national vaccine program alongside Pfizer's.
Gray said the single-shot J&J vaccine offered 91% to 96.2% protection against death while offering 67% efficacy when the Beta coronavirus variant dominates and about 71% when the Delta variant dominates. "Consistently after receiving the vaccine, there was very little death occurring in the vaccinated group as compared to the control group and showing a remarkable up to 96.2% protection against death," Gray said.
"This was our primary endpoint and we are able to say this vaccine protected health workers against death," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delta
- Glenda Gray
- South Africa
- South Africa's
- Pfizer's
- Johnson & Johnson
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Rugby-South Africa v British & Irish Lions – first test
Prevalence of COVID-19’s Delta variant among specimens sequenced over past 4 weeks exceeded 75 per cent: WHO
Health News Roundup: Delta variant taking hold of Indonesia's Papua as hospitals near capacity; CIA probe of 'Havana syndrome' to be led by Bin Laden search veteran -source and more
Delta variant taking hold of Indonesia's Papua as hospitals near capacity
COVID: study finds lower antibody activity against delta variant at single dose - but vaccines still work