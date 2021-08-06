Philippines records 10,623 new COVID-19 infections on Friday

The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 10,623 new coronavirus cases, the largest single-day increase in infections in nearly four months, and 247 additional deaths.

The ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 1,638,345, and that there had been a total of 28,673 deaths. The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)