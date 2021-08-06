Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:38 IST
SAMA commends appointment of new Health Minister and Deputy Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The South African Medical Association (SAMA), has commended the appointment of new Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla and Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday evening.

"Dr Phaahla is a medical doctor who has worked in public health institutions in several provinces. This experience, we believe, enables him to better understand the challenges the health sector as well as healthcare workers face. We are pleased that he has been given this new responsibility by the President," said SAMA Chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee.

Coetzee however pointed out that Phaahla faces enormous challenges in his new role, and urged him to listen to the concerns raised.

"Our health sector is struggling, and our healthcare workers are physically and emotionally drained. We would urge Dr Phaahla to listen to the concerns of those closest to the health coalface and to work with them in resolving the current struggles.

"As always, we are willing, ready and able to provide our support to the new Minister, his team, and the Department of Health," Dr Coetzee said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

