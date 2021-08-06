Left Menu

England says Delta infections produce similar virus levels regardless of vaccine status

Public Health England on Friday said that early evidence suggested the levels of coronavirus found in people infected with the Delta variant are similar whether or not they are vaccinated, with possible implications for their infectiousness. "Some initial findings...

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:22 IST
England says Delta infections produce similar virus levels regardless of vaccine status
Public Health England on Friday said that early evidence suggested the levels of coronavirus found in people infected with the Delta variant are similar whether or not they are vaccinated, with possible implications for their infectiousness.

"Some initial findings... indicate that levels of virus in those who become infected with Delta having already been vaccinated may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people," Public Health England said in a statement.

"This may have implications for people's infectiousness, whether they have been vaccinated or not. However, this is early exploratory analysis and further targeted studies are needed to confirm whether this is the case."

