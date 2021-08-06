England's COVID-19 prevalence falls back to 1 in 75, ONS says
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have fallen to 1 in 75 people in the week to July 31, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, down from 1 in 65 recorded the week before.
"In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) has decreased in the week ending 31 July 2021," the ONS said in a statement.
