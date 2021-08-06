The U.N. World Food Programme warned it may not have enough funding for the next six months to help millions of people in Myanmar facing food insecurity amid a wave of COVID-19 infections and political unrest. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The spread of COVID-19 in Sweden has continued to accelerate with infection rates no longer considered low, its health authority said, blaming increased travel abroad and busy nightclubs in Stockholm. * Seven residents of a nursing home in Belgium have died after being infected with the Colombian B.1.621 variant of the coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated, the virology team that conducted tests said.

* Italy's prime minister said the government is committed to beginning the new school year in September with face-to-face teaching. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's newly reported daily cases hit a record high on Friday, local media reported. * The Philippines placed its Manila capital region under a two-week lockdown as it reported its largest single-day jump in infections for almost four months.

* Singapore will from next week lift some curbs and ease restrictions on entry for foreign workers, its health minister said, as vaccination rates soar. * Australia's Victoria state reported six locally acquired cases on Friday, the first day of a snap one-week lockdown.

* Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use approval of its vaccine in India. AMERICAS

* The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was struck by an object on Thursday during COVID-19 related protests and was being flown to nearby Barbados for medical treatment, officials said. * U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met on Thursday with Brazilian far-right president Jair Bolsonaro on a visit focused on democracy and regional security, climate change, and cooperation in response to COVID-19.

* Norwegian Cruise Line is heading to federal court in a battle that pits its plan for returning to the seas against Florida's governor's vow to oppose "vaccine passports." * United Airlines became the latest company to require all its U.S.-based employees to be fully vaccinated.

* The United States has begun flying Central American and Mexican families to southern Mexico to deter migration by bolstering a COVID-era expulsion policy at the border, a person familiar with the matter said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* As Senegalese doctors battle a surge in COVID-19, grave-diggers have had to work into the night to keep up with the number of deaths. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated may be able to transmit the Delta variant as easily as those who have not, said scientists at Public Health England. * Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is working well in South Africa, offering protection against severe disease and death, the co-head of a trial said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks struggled to make gains on Friday and oil headed for its biggest weekly loss since March, as nervousness over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant hit risk assets and crimped demand.

* Indonesia's plans to gradually taper its pandemic-induced fiscal support will not change, even though the government has had to adjust spending plans to fight a devastating new wave, its finance minister said. * Liability insurers are scaling back the cover they offer companies ahead of an expected wave of discrimination claims as employers call staff back to their desks after 18 months of pandemic-induced home working.

