England's COVID R number drops sharply, could be below 1

The estimated R value range was 0.8 to 1.1, compared to 1.1 to 1.4 last week. That means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 11 other people. The estimated daily growth rate range was -3% to +1%, compared to estimated growth of between +2% to +5% each day reported last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England has dropped sharply and could be below one, Public Health England said on Friday, implying cases might no longer be growing exponentially as they fall away from a peak hit in mid-July. The estimated R value range was 0.8 to 1.1, compared to 1.1 to 1.4 last week. That means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 11 other people.

The estimated daily growth rate range was -3% to +1%, compared to estimated growth of between +2% to +5% each day reported last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

