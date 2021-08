BRIEF-EMA's PRAC Recommends Updating Product Info Of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine To Include Immune Thrombocytopenia As Adverse Reaction

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: PRAC RECOMMENDED UPDATING PRODUCT INFORMATION OF COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN TO INCLUDE IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIA AS AN ADVERSE REACTION

* EMA: NO CAUSAL ASSOCIATION BETWEEN COVID-19 VACCINES AND MENSTRUAL DISORDERS HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED SO FAR * EMA: SIDE EFFECTS LIKE WEAKNESS OF EXTREMETIES ARE VERY RARE WITH ASTRA SHOT; BENEFIT-RISK BALANCE OF ASTRA SHOT REMAINS UNCHANGED

* EMA-PRAC REQUESTED VAXZEVRIA MARKETING AUTHORISATION HOLDER TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL DATA, TO CLARIFY FURTHER UPDATES TO PRODUCT INFORMATION ARE NECESSARY Further company coverage:

