Left Menu

European agency suggests updating J&J shot label

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:31 IST
European agency suggests updating J&J shot label
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The European Medicines Agency has recommended updating the information label for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, saying it should include warnings that a rare immune condition, tinnitus and dizziness are possible side effects.

In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator says a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys blood cells needed for clotting, or immune thrombocytopenia, is an "important identified risk" and health workers and people receiving the vaccine should be informed of this possible side effect.

The EMA's expert group also analysed more than 1,180 cases of people who reported dizziness and tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, after receiving the one-shot J&J vaccine and concluded they were linked to the vaccine's administration.

The agency, which regulates drugs across 27 European countries, says its assessment of the J&J vaccine was unchanged and the benefits of protection from COVID-19 still outweigh the small risk of side effects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021