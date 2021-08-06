VASK kicks off awareness campaign to prevent amputations due to vascular diseases

To prevent amputations due to vascular diseases, the Vascular Society of Kerala (VASK) on Friday launched its year long awareness campaign to inform people on how amputations can be avoided by effective vascular surgery.

The campaign -- Amputation free Kerala -- was inaugurated by Kozhikode Mayor, Dr Beena Philip, at the Star Care Hospital here, VASK said in a release.

Under the new initiative, VASK in association with the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) carried out awareness programs in various districts of the state, the release said.

VASK president Dr R C Sreekumar, in the release, said the reason behind the campaign was the growing number of patients with vascular diseases who undergo amputations in the state.

''The blockage to the blood passage through the limbs necessitates amputation.Lack of proper awareness about the disease and delay in effective scientific treatment lead to a persons physical disability.'' ''By ensuring timely vascular surgery treatment, the patient can be saved from being crippled by limb amputation,'' the release said.

It also said that medical studies show that the number of diabetic patients will rise significantly by 2030, and this will aggravate vascular diseases.PTI HMPBN BALA HMPBN BALA

