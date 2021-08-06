Left Menu

Ladakh reports four new Covid cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:41 IST
Ladakh recorded four more COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 20,369, while no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

The union territory has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,100 patients have recovered till date.

Of the four new cases, two each were reported in Leh and Kargil.

No death due to Covid was reported in Ladakh in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Nine more patients were discharged after they were cured of the disease, they said.

As of now, the total number of active cases in the UT is 62 -- 57 in Leh and five in Kargil.

