Rajasthan reports no new Covid death, 20 fresh cases

Rajasthan Friday reported no death due to coronavirus, while 20 new cases were recorded, according to an official report. Among the new cases, Jaipur recorded the highest six followed by Udaipur where four people tested positive, the report said. Nagaur and Sawaimadhopur recorded two cases each, while Alwar, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaisalmer, Pali and Rajsamand reported one case each.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:18 IST
Rajasthan Friday reported no death due to coronavirus, while 20 new cases were recorded, according to an official report. Among the new cases, Jaipur recorded the highest six followed by Udaipur where four people tested positive, the report said. Nagaur and Sawaimadhopur recorded two cases each, while Alwar, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaisalmer, Pali and Rajsamand reported one case each. The number of active cases in the state at present is 233.

A total of 9,53,793 people have tested positive for the virus so far, of whom 9,44,606 have recovered, while 8,954 have died, according to official figures.

