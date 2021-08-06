Left Menu

UK's daily COVID-19 cases rise slightly to 31,808

06-08-2021
Britain recorded 31,808 news cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a slight increase on the 30,215 reported a day earlier.

The data also recorded 92 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test, up from 86 on Thursday.

