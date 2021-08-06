Left Menu

Russia records about 463,000 excess deaths in pandemic -Reuters calculations

06-08-2021
Russia recorded around 463,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to June this year during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the state statistics service on Friday.

Some epidemiologists say excess deaths are the best way to measure the real death toll from COVID-19. Russia's coronavirus task force has confirmed a toll of 163,301 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Also Read: Russia records 24,471 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

