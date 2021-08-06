Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana records 1 fatality, 15 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:15 IST
Haryana on Friday reported one Covid-related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,647, while 15 new cases pushed the total case count to 7,70,042.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the fatality was reported from Bhiwani district.

Of the new cases, five cases were reported from Gurgaon and two each from Hisar and Rohtak districts.

There are 69 active cases in the state.

The total recoveries so far are 7,59,705 and the recovery rate is 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

