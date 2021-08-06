COVID-19: Haryana records 1 fatality, 15 new cases
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana on Friday reported one Covid-related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,647, while 15 new cases pushed the total case count to 7,70,042.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the fatality was reported from Bhiwani district.
Advertisement
Of the new cases, five cases were reported from Gurgaon and two each from Hisar and Rohtak districts.
There are 69 active cases in the state.
The total recoveries so far are 7,59,705 and the recovery rate is 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- health department's
- Rohtak
- Covid
- Hisar
- Bhiwani district
- Gurgaon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation
Mexico in talks to produce Italy's GRAd-COV2 COVID-19 vaccine
Biden says children under 12 may be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by end of August
S.Korea reports 1,842 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase -KDCA
China will not follow WHO's suggested plan on 2nd phase of COVID-19 origins study - official