Thailand reports record 21,838 new coronavirus cases and 212 deaths

Thailand on Saturday reported 21,838 coronavirus cases and 212 deaths, both new records, data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The new cases brought total infections to 736,522 and total fatalities to 6,066 since the pandemic began last year.

