Thailand reports record 21,838 new coronavirus cases and 212 deaths
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 07-08-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 07:01 IST
Country:
- Thailand
Thailand on Saturday reported 21,838 coronavirus cases and 212 deaths, both new records, data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed.
The new cases brought total infections to 736,522 and total fatalities to 6,066 since the pandemic began last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
