California announces more vaccine incentives

California has announced another round of coronavirus vaccine incentives.The California Department of Health Care Services on Friday said it would spend 350 million to vaccinate more people on the states Medicaid program. About 13.8 million people are enrolled in Californias Medicaid program.

The California Department of Health Care Services on Friday said it would spend $350 million to vaccinate more people on the state's Medicaid program. Medicaid is the joint state and federal health insurance program for people who are disabled or have low incomes. About 76% of California residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. But only 45% of the state's Medicaid population has been vaccinated. The new incentives include up to $50 grocery store gift cards. About 13.8 million people are enrolled in California's Medicaid program.

