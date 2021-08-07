Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo has shown the pandemic can be beaten says Games health adviser

Updated: 07-08-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 09:42 IST
Olympics-Tokyo has shown the pandemic can be beaten says Games health adviser
A leading Olympic Games health adviser on Saturday said Tokyo 2020 had shown that the COVID-19 pandemic could be beaten and that it would provide data to help countries around the world battle the coronavirus.

The Olympics in Tokyo had shown that measures such as social distancing, mask wearing and testing worked when implemented as a package, Brian McCloskey, the chair of the Game's Independent Expert Panel said at a press briefing.

