Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Heart attack, stroke risks rise in COVID-19 patients

Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 21,563 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 568 fatalities, bringing its totals to 2,944,226 infections and 243,733 deaths. Federal authorities said seven of Mexico's 32 states would enter the highest level for COVID-19 risk starting on Monday, including the populous capital of Mexico City, where officials have urged people to get vaccinated.

U.S. nurses' COVID-19 grief pours out online: 'I just don't want to watch anyone else die'

Nichole Atherton couldn't take it anymore. The intensive care nurse watched helplessly last year as COVID-19 sufferers died in her Mississippi hospital - slowly, painfully and alone. Then in July she was again confronted with a wave of deathly ill patients, even though almost all likely could have saved themselves by getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United States launched its mass vaccination drive.

Vaccines less protective in Colorado county with Delta variant surge - CDC study

COVID-19 infections in a Colorado county with a Delta variant surge this spring were more common among fully vaccinated people than in the state's other counties where it was circulating at lower levels, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released on Friday showed. The study also found that the Delta variant caused more severe illness. Cases, hospital intensive care unit admissions and deaths were higher in Mesa County, Colorado, than anywhere else in the state, it said.

New Jersey to require masks in schools as Delta variant spreads

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday said kindergarten through 12th-grade students and staff must wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status when public schools open, as the Delta variant of coronavirus increasingly threatens Americans. Reversing his earlier stance to conform with updated federal guidance, Murphy told a news conference the shift is a reaction to the worsening COVID-19 indicators in the state.

No link found so far between menstrual disorders and COVID-19 vaccines, EU says

No causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders has been found so far, Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday, separately recommending that three new conditions be added as possible side-effects of J&J's coronavirus shot. The European Medicines Agency said its safety committee had studied cases of menstrual disorders reported after vaccination, adding it had requested more data from vaccine developers to assess the issue.

Australia daily COVID-19 at 2021 record high with millions in lockdown

Australia reported a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday with the highly infectious Delta variant continuing to spread through the country's most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. With about 15 million people in the three states, or 60% of Australia's population, under a strict lockdown, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, one of the highest this year.

China reports 107 new coronavirus cases for Aug 6 vs 124 day before

China on Saturday reported 107 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 6, compared with 124 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, 75 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 80 local cases a day earlier. Most of the local cases were in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

FDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made at Baltimore plant

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday certain lots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore facility are fit to be shipped outside the United States. The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson but U.S. health regulators in April halted operations following a discovery that J&J's vaccine was contaminated with material used in the AstraZeneca shots.

