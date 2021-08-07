Left Menu

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 07-08-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 10:48 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last two days, a health official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 tally in the union territory remained at 7,541, he said.

The archipelago now has only four active COVID-19 cases and all four patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said.

A total of 7,408 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

So far a total of 4,48,882 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.69 percent.

A total of 3,01,903 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 2,06,707 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 95,196 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

