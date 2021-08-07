Covid vaccine administration rapidly increasing; 13.45 cr doses administered in July: Health min
The coronavirus vaccine administration is rapidly increasing in the country every month, with a total of 13.45 crore doses administered in July which also saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 50 crore-mark on Friday.India is going strong in the fight against COVID19.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 50 crore mark on Friday.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 50 crore mark on Friday.
''India is going strong in the fight against #COVID19. Charting a path to #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, vaccine administration is rapidly increasing every month. July saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses and a total of 13.45 crore doses,'' Mandaviya tweeted.
In India, a total of 50,10,09,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 58,08,344 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.
According to the health ministry, 49,55,138 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.
