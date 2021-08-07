India approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
India approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Saturday, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.
The pharmaceutical giant had applied for emergency use approval on Friday.
