Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets Emergency Use approval in India

Johnson Johnsons single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given Emergency Use approval in India, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.He said this will further boost the countrys collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection. Johnson and Johnsons single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 13:56 IST
Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets Emergency Use approval in India
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given Emergency Use approval in India, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said this will further boost the country's collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection. ''India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has five EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19,'' the minister tweeted.

The US-based pharmaceutical company had applied for Emergency Use Authorisation for its jab on Friday and was granted approval the same day by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The five vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorisation in India are Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna, and now Johnson & Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021