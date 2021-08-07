Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets Emergency Use approval in India
Johnson Johnsons single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given Emergency Use approval in India, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.He said this will further boost the countrys collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection. Johnson and Johnsons single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India.
He said this will further boost the country's collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection. ''India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has five EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19,'' the minister tweeted.
The US-based pharmaceutical company had applied for Emergency Use Authorisation for its jab on Friday and was granted approval the same day by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The five vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorisation in India are Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna, and now Johnson & Johnson.
