Maha govt sets up 15 temporary health centres in flood-hit Mahad

In light of the recent floods, the Maharashtra government has set up 15 temporary health centres in Mahad of Raigad district to monitor the health of locals in the area, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In light of the recent floods, the Maharashtra government has set up 15 temporary health centers in Mahad of Raigad district to monitor the health of locals in the area, an official said on Saturday. Locals in Mahad taluka underwent check-ups at these centers, during which 50 people were diagnosed with leptospirosis, 169 with gastroenteritis, and 16 tested positive for coronavirus, district collector Nidhi Chaudhary said.

The patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Mahad, the official said. The temporary health centers were set up by the state health department to keep a check on the rise in diseases in the aftermath of the heavy rainfall and floods that hit the district two weeks ago, she added.

